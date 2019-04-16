More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
Suspected car thief running from St. Paul police is shot, wounded by homeowner
A sign in a window of the homeowner's house read, "No trespassing. Violators will be shot. Survivors will be shot again."
St. Paul
St. Paul police investigating homicide after man found dead in his home
Police did not elaborate on how the man died in the West Seventh neighborhood.
Minneapolis
U student who claimed she was raped by Chinese billionaire files lawsuit
An attorney for Richard Liu said the suit is without merit.
South Metro
Latest capture of silver 'flying' carp on St. Croix is 'disappointing' to DNR
The large fish compete with native species and are a potential threat to recreational boating.
South Metro
Hastings gets $100,000 gift to repair damaged soccer fields
A donor has given the city of Hastings $100,000 to cover the costs of repairing soccer fields that were damaged by vandals last month.At…