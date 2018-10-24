More from Star Tribune
National
Group spends $1.1M against Arkansas Supreme Court justice
A Washington-based group says it's spent $1.1 million so far this fall on mailers and TV ads in the race to oust a Supreme Court justice in Arkansas, including a new spot similar to one by another group that a state judge temporarily blocked from airing earlier this year.
Variety
Death toll hits 7 in viral outbreak at pediatric center
Another young person has died in a viral outbreak at a pediatric rehabilitation center this month, bringing the death toll to seven, officials said Wednesday as they disclosed the first symptoms of the illness showed up a month ago.
Variety
California white supremacists arrested on riot charges
The leader of a Southern California white supremacist group and two other members were arrested on charges of inciting violence at California protests and at a deadly riot in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Music
First Avenue buying spree continues with deal for MPR's Fitzgerald Theater
Minnesota Public Radio is unloading the century-old venue as First Ave continues to expand its foothold.
Variety
The Latest: NJ center says it acted to stop spread of virus
The Latest on a fatal viral outbreak in New Jersey (all times local):
