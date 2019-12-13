Newly released surveillance video shows a Dec. 2016 incident in which two Minneapolis police officers beat a handcuffed suspect after he kicked one of the officers in the chest. The two officers, Peter Brazeau and Alexander Brown, were later fired for the incident, but have since gotten their jobs back through arbitration.

