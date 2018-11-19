More from Star Tribune
Alan Page brings his new presidential medal to Mpls. school named after him
School named after Page celebrated his recent Presidential Medal of Freedom honor.
TV & Media
Chipotle reconsiders firing in St. Paul dine and dash case
Chipotle is reconsidering its decision to fire a St. Paul restaurant manager after receiving more information about an incident where employees refused to serve five black men and asked them to prove they could pay before taking their order.
National
Wisconsin Democrats Pocan, Kind undecided on backing Pelosi
Two of Wisconsin's three Democrats in the U.S. House aren't saying yet whether they will back Nancy Pelosi as speaker.
National
Minnesota regulators reaffirm Enbridge pipeline
Opponents of Enbridge Energy's proposed Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement shouted their objections as Minnesota regulators opened a hearing on the project.
Local
