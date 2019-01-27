More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Gophers
Pitino, Gophers react to win over Iowa
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Jordan Murphy and Amir Coffey talk after Sunday's win over No. 19 Iowa.
Video
Storm forecast: Winter storm warning for much of Twin Cities
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Forecast: 4-8" of snow starting late afternoon, high of 8
The snow will be followed by extreme cold temperatures.
Video
Forecast: 4-8" of snow starting late afternoon, high of 8
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Forecast: Low of -9 ahead of snow Sunday
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.