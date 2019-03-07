More from Star Tribune
Local 45TV apologizes after announcer makes lynching reference during boys' state hockey tournament game
Local 45TV apologizes after announcer makes lynching reference during boys' state hockey tournament game
More From Sports
Gophers
No. 24 Rice women complete undefeated Conference USA season
Erica Ogwumike and Nancy Mulkey had 18 points each and No. 24 Rice beat UTSA 72-46 to complete an undefeated Conference USA season on Thursday night.
Wild
Blackhawks rally for 5-4 shootout win over Sabres
Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat beat Carter Hutton during a perfect shootout, sending the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.
Wild
Zucker, Dubnyk lead Wild past Lightning 3-0
Jason Zucker kept putting the puck in the net for the Minnesota Wild. And, Devan Dubnyk refused to let any get by him.
Gophers
Western teams aren't standing out as Selection Sunday nears
College basketball insider: After Gonzaga and upstart Nevada, there's little to notice west of the Rockies.
Twins
Twins' Duda speaks softly, but carries a big stick
So it goes with Lucas Duda, a publicity-shy slugger with thunder in his bat trying to make the Twins