Motorsports
Robert Hight tops NHRA Funny Car qualifying at Brainerd
Robert Hight raced to his second No. 1 qualifying position of the season and the 59th overall Saturday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.
MN United
Minnesota United stumbles at Dallas following long weather delay
The shorthanded Loons fell to 1-10-1 away from home.
Twins
Balk-off: Mariners beat Dodgers 5-4 on Floro's flinch
Anytime Nelson Cruz sees something awkward from a pitcher in his delivery, his default is to start screaming that it's a balk, even if it's not.
Vikings
Keenum rebounds but Bears beat Broncos 24-23
Chicago quarterback Mitch Trubisky and Denver QB Case Keenum feel better about their respective offenses after starting out faster and finally moving the chains Saturday night.
Vikings
Rivers, Chargers look sharp early in 24-14 win over Seahawks
Although Philip Rivers has only faced the Seattle Seahawks three times in games that count, he knows nearly everything about their defense because of Gus Bradley.
