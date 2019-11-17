More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Podcast: Historic comeback over Broncos shows Vikings' adaptability
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan exit the Vikings locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium with reactions to Sunday's 27-23 win against the Broncos. Souhan takes us back to the last time the Vikings overcame a 20-point deficit. Goessling breaks down what the showing means from the Vikings offense.
Wild
Kane, Dach lead Blackhawks past Sabres 4-1
Patrick Kane extended his goal-scoring streak to six games, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Sunday night for their fourth straight victory.
Wolves
Redick scores 26, Pelicans top reeling Warriors 108-100
J.J. Redick scored 26 points, hitting his sixth 3-pointer of the game from the left corner with 1:09 left, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Golden State Warriors 108-100 on Sunday night.
Motorsports
Harvick fails to rally overmatched Ford in NASCAR finale
Ford v Toyota flopped for the blue oval at the track.
Motorsports
Robert Hight wins 3rd NHRA Funny Car season title
Robert Hight raced to his third Funny Car season title and second in three years Sunday by advancing to the final round of the season-ending Auto Club NHRA Finals.