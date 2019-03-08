More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Outside groups spending $400K-plus on Supreme Court race
A new report shows outside groups plan to spend more than $400,000 on the state Supreme Court race between appellate judges Lisa Neubauer and Brian Hagedorn.
Local
Weekend snow to start as wintry mix, still drop 8-10" on Twin Cities
The snow is still coming this weekend, but it will not likely be as bad as everyone’s been talking about. The National Weather Service (NWS)…
St. Paul
St. Paul planners reject single-family homes in Ford project
Commissioners want denser housing than the 35 homes Ryan Cos. wants to build along Mississippi River Boulevard.
Local
Why has Minnesota never produced a U.S. president?
Minnesota has never had a successful presidential candidate, despite producing two vice presidents, three Supreme Court justices and multiple cabinet members. Curious Minnesota investigates.