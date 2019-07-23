More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Dodger Stadium to get $100 million renovation for 2020
The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to welcome the All-Star Game back to Dodger Stadium with a $100 million renovation of their historic ballpark.
MN United
Newly added Moimbe provides left-footed oomph to Loons' playoff push
Wilfried Moimbe, who most recently played in France's second division, trained with Minnesota United on Tuesday but has immigration paperwork to complete before he will be available for matches.
Sports
It's on: Vikings check out new faces of 2019 as rookies report to camp
Rookies had their first workout at Vikings training camp in Eagan on Tuesday along with Kirk Cousins and the other quarterbacks on the roster.
Vikings
Access Vikings: First day of training camp
Vikings rookies and quarterbacks began training camp on Tuesday at team headquarters in Eagan.
Vikings
Vikings open camp for new season but 'expectations and the pressure are no different'
If the Vikings' window to win with their largely homegrown collection of talent isn't closing, it's unlikely to get any wider. The 2019 training camp, then, is about moving on from the letdown of 2018.