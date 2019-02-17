More from Star Tribune
Wild
Souhan: This is a Wild team in freefall without a parachute
On Sunday, the Wild didn't look like it was missing a player or two, a goal-scorer or two. It looked like it lacked competitiveness. That's the worst thing you can say about a hockey team.
Wild
Wild-St. Louis game recap
Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko scored and pocketed two assists to extend his point streak to 12 games.
Wild
Wild players' demeanor, like team's record, is also taking a hit
After the game, coach Bruce Boudreau reiterated the team's goal is to make the playoffs, but how General Manager Paul Fenton affects that ambition is unclear — uncertainty players seem to be processing.
Wild
Disastrous special teams play buries Wild vs. Blues
Streaking St. Louis wins its 10th in a row, while Minnesota continues to struggle killing penalties.
Twins
Twins' day at camp: Nelson Cruz shows up ready to work right away
Cruz represents the Twins' biggest free-agent addition of the offseason, joining a team that's out to prove it can more relevant in the AL Central than some think.
