Local
'Butterfly boy' transplant recipient dies in Minneapolis
A transplant at the University of Minnesota offered hope, but Jonathan Pitre died after a series of complications.
Local
Wisconsin man gets 41 years for suburban Chicago stabbings
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 41 years in prison in the 2016 stabbings of three people and a dog during a break-in at a suburban Chicago home.
Local
We Energies Kenosha County coal plant shuttered
One of Wisconsin's largest coal power plants has permanently closed.
National
Liberal groups want to winnow field of Democratic candidates
A pair of liberal groups is planning an online vote to find the most popular Democratic candidate for governor in the crowded field of contenders ahead of the Aug. 14 primary.
Local
U wins $42M in federal funds for biomedical research
The NIH grant, one of the two biggest from the feds received by the university, backs work of applying medical research in real life.
