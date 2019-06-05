More from Star Tribune
An appreciation: French Open bids adieu to its 'Bullring'
When the French Open ends, its Court No. 1 will bid adieu, too, demolished to make way for a grassy gathering place at Roland Garros.
MN United
Crystal Dunn upped her game after getting cut in 2015
Crystal Dunn was among the last cuts from the U.S. national team roster for the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada.
Wolves
Celtics boss Ainge back at work after 'mild' heart attack
Kyrie Irving can opt out of his Celtics contract and become a free agent. Gordon Hayward might never play like he did before his injury. It's possible Brad Stevens won't figure out a way to deploy all of the team's talent.
Twins
Perez on mound as Twins try to even series in Cleveland
Rain has fallen for most of the day here, but it's supposed to clear around game time. Jonathan Schoop is getting the night off from starting.
Wolves
Could trouble in Houston mean opportunities for the Timberwolves?
As much as new Wolves president Gersson Rosas has insisted he will not turn the Wolves into “Houston North," recent developments with the Rockets suggest major change is ahead for that franchise.