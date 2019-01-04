More from Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Opinion: Minn. law doesn't require mayor's Facebook page be made open to the public
Though the opinion is only advisory in nature, experts on government data law said it "shocked" them.
East Metro
Police: More than one vehicle may have fatally struck pedestrians in Roseville
Relatives and police are looking for witnesses to come forward to help them figure out what happened.
Local
Plan explores broadening sex trafficking law to cover victims of all ages
The state's current Safe Harbor law focuses primarily on young victims.
Local
Baby sitter accused of killing boy and giving body to mother
A Wisconsin baby sitter who allegedly killed a 2-month-old boy then pretended he was alive when she gave the boy back to his mother has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
Inspired
Mock trial helps deaf, hearing-impaired students see themselves in law
Even a brief introduction to what happens in a courtroom can be beneficial for deaf students.
