More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Trout, Pujols and Ohtani homer as Angels rout White Sox 11-3
Mike Trout, Albert Pujols and Shohei Ohtani all homered in the same game for the first time, and the Los Angeles Angels routed Chicago White Sox 11-3 on Wednesday night.
Vikings
Vikings open camp through pain; 'We'll get through this together'
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer on Wednesday fought to hold his composure as he spoke about late coach Tony Sparano, who died Sunday.
Twins
Davis hits 2 more HRs, A's rally again to beat Rangers 6-5
Oakland slugger Khris Davis has more homers than anyone in the majors since the start of the 2016 season. The Texas Rangers have seen way too many of them.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
MN United
Peruvian forward Ruidiaz gets 1st MLS goal, Sounders win
Raul Ruidiaz scored his first MLS goal in his first league start to help the Seattle Sounders beat the last-place San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 on Wednesday night.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.