Local
90-day maximum sentence for man who beat Metro Transit bus driver bloody
Plea deal calls for the more serious of two felony charges to be dropped.
Local
Westbound I-694 in White Bear reopens following semi rollover crash
Good news for motorists in the northeast metro. The Minnesota Department of Transportation reopened westbound I-694 after a semitrailer truck flipped over at McKnight Road. The lanes had been closed for nearly five hours.
National
Conservative Hagedorn joins Wisconsin Supreme Court race
Conservative state appeals court Judge Brian Hagedorn is running for Wisconsin Supreme Court, setting up a contest with liberal-backed Appeals Court Judge Lisa Neubauer.
Local
Man accused of sex trafficking in 9 states
A man accused of sex trafficking in nine states is jailed in eastern Wisconsin.
State + Local
Help is on the way for homeless encampment in south Minneapolis
"Unprecedented" effort will offer assistance on housing, medical care, drug treatment.
