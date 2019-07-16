More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Lynx
WNBA suspends Riquna Williams 10 games for domestic violence
Los Angeles Sparks guard Riquna Williams was suspended without pay by the WNBA on Tuesday for 10 games — nearly a third of the season — for a domestic violence incident.
Golf
McIlroy knows this is not just another British Open
Rory McIlroy wants to treat this week just like any other British Open.
Outdoors
5 days in the Boundary Waters reveal untouched beauty
Tracing a North Woods route that has transported people for centuries.
Twins
Souhan: There's a place in Twins lineup for Arraez
In eight pitches in Tuesday's game, Louis Arraez demonstrated how he has risen so quickly with the Twins and, perhaps, so permanently.
Twins
After fever pitch, Twins stall late in loss to Mets
Two unearned runs in the first inning Tuesday night got the Twins off on wrong foot. It was a deficit they nearly overcame but left the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth and lost 3-2.