More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
TV & Media
KSTP radio axes Soucheray, Reusse after 35 years on the air
Reusse, who writes a sports column for the Star Tribune, shared the news via Twitter on Friday. Soucheray is a Pioneer Press columnist.
Twins
Posey, McCutchen lead Giants past Pirates 13-10
The San Francisco Giants finally got their offense going, and they needed it to survive another shaky performance from their bullpen.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Dodgers await wait on Jansen, Arenado ailing
A look at what's happening around the majors today:NO WORD YETThe Dodgers are still waiting for definitive word on how long closer Kenley Jansen might…
Vikings
Raiders beat Lions 16-10 in Gruden's return to sideline
Jon Gruden jawed at the officials, worked closely with the quarterbacks and was once again adored by the Oakland Raiders fans.
Lynx
Russian star Maria Vadeeva enjoying time in WNBA with Sparks
Maria Vadeeva dreamed of playing in the WNBA after growing up watching Diana Taurasi and Lauren Jackson compete in the Russian Basketball League.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.