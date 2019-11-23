More from Star Tribune
Brooks: As talks at State Capitol derail, Minnesota diabetics pay price
Meghan Mateuszczyk wants her lawmakers, who can't meet a 30-day deadline, to understand a real deadline.
East Metro
Temporary East Goose Lake boating ban advocated by water management scientists
Lakeshore homeowners push back, question plan.
St. Paul
As gunfire continues in St. Paul, so does ShotSpotter debate
In St. Paul, leaders debate whether ShotSpotter technology is a useful tool or an unproven sales pitch.
Duluth
Santa skydives into Duluth's Bentleyville
Santa Claus skydives into Bentleyville in Duluth to usher in the holiday season in the Northland.
West Metro
Minnesota 'World's Fair' bid hinges on uncertain congressional backing
U.S. House cleared way for a Bloomington bid for 2027 World Expo, but it's mired in federal budget stalemate.