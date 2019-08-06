More from Star Tribune
Twins
Sano-storm: Mammoth walk-off home run boosts Twins to win
Miguel Sano's 443-foot blast with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to center field provided the Twins with their third walk-off victory of the season, and increased their lead in the AL Central.
Twins
Scoggins: Fearless Buxton paying price, but letting up is no option
Byron Buxton is a marvelous outfielder who makes spectacular catches that often save runs … and endanger his health. His durability has become a problem without an obvious solution.
Gophers
Things to know about foreign hoops tours, Gophers' trip to Italy
The Gophers men's basketball team is touring Italy. The first of three exhibition games is Tuesday in Rome, and the Gophers are one of three Big Ten teams in Italy right now,.
MN United
Derby hoping to secure Rooney's return to England from MLS
Wayne Rooney is closing in on a return to England as player-coach at second-tier side Derby County from January and leaving DC United at the end of the Major League Soccer season.
Twins
Rangers hold off Cleveland 1-0 behind Minor's fine pitching
All-Star Mike Minor and the Texas Rangers finally exhaled after the trade deadline. They haven't lost since catching their breath.