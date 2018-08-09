More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Hartman: Vikings rookie O'Neill tries to show he's a quick learner
Second-round pick Brian O'Neill could see plenty of action if the Vikings offensive line doesn't get healthy.
Twins
Rosario is the Twins' new Everyday Eddie
Eddie Rosario made his 75th consecutive start of the season Wednesday, batting second and playing left field.
Twins
Sano homers but Twins again lose in a walk-off to Lindor, Indians
Francisco Lindor's line-drive three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning sunk the Twins, who suffered their 11th walk-off loss of the season.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Twins
Fiers solid in debut as A's top Dodgers 3-2
Newly acquired Mike Fiers pitched 5 1/3 strong innings and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 on Wednesday night.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.