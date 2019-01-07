More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Local
A 'living wall' of juniper plants chosen for Target Field backdrop
Twins hope this solves a dilemma that has dogged the team since removing the spruce trees behind the center-field wall.
Vikings
AP source: LaFleur accepts offer to become Packers coach
A person familiar with the decision says Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur has accepted Green Bay's offer to become the next head coach of the Packers.
Sports
Girls basketball player remains benched for $857.20 check
One of the nation's top girls high school basketball players appears likely to remain benched for her entire senior season after spending part of last summer playing with USA Basketball.
Gophers
The Latest: Nikki Haley on Tigers sideline before title game
The Latest on the College Football Playoff national championship (all times local):
Gophers
U offensive coordinator Ciarrocca being pursued for job by West Virginia
Kirk Ciarrocca has coached under P.J. Fleck since 2013 at Western Michigan. Also, defensive line coach Marcus West is joining Charlotte to become defensive coordinator, assistant head coach and defensive line coach.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.