More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
Minnesota United sticks with the 3-5-2 to start off three-game homestand
The Loons play three home games in nine days starting Saturday against Real Salt Lake.
Twins
Twins rocked 19-6 by Tampa Bay at Target Field
Jose Berrios gave up six earned runs in six innings, and it got worse from there as the Rays feasted on the Twins bullpen in a pre-All-Star break laugher.
Sports
Krejcikova dedicates Wimbledon doubles title to Novotna
Breaking and creating records weren't the most special parts of winning the Wimbledon women's doubles title for Barbora Krejcikova.
Gophers
Hartman: Departing U president Kaler leaves legacy of accomplishments
Eric Kaler's accomplishments are wide-ranging, and he has overseen drastic changes in the athletic department during turbulent times for the Gophers.
Gophers
Reusse: Streveler's redemption at QB is repeated
Two years after transferring from the Gophers to South Dakota, Chris Streveler is in the CFL with Winnipeg.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.