Twins
Alfaro's 3 RBIs carry 1st-place Phillies past Orioles 5-4
Making the most of a one-day stopover in Baltimore, the Philadelphia Phillies won a game scheduled two months earlier and regained sole possession of first place in the NL East.
Lynx
No place like home for road-weary Lynx; Aces up next
The Lynx host an improving Las Vegas team Friday at Target Center. That's followed by home games against Connecticut on Sunday and Indiana on Wednesday.
Golf
Suwannapura leads after first round at LPGA Marathon Classic
For only the second time in her seven-year career, Thidapa Suwannapura took the overnight lead at an LPGA Tour event.
Sports
Johnny Love's Friday Canterbury Park line
A look at Friday's card from Star Tribune handicapper Johnny Love.
Vikings
Tarkenton's cleats to Bud Grant stories, Vikings museum set to open
The oldest item in the museum, at the Vikings' new practice facility in Eagan, is the leather helmet worn by Bud Grant's father when he practiced with the Duluth Eskimos in the early 1920s.
