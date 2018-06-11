More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Still among leaders, ex-U golfer van Rooyen shoots 71 at British Open
Erik van Rooyen had a steady round with pars on the final seven holes. He's in a group of five golfers two shots behind tournament leaders Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner.
Golf
Cut down: 3 of top 5 players to miss weekend at British Open
Justin Rose made his only birdie of the day when he needed it the most, sinking an 18-footer on the final hole to make the cut Friday in the British Open.
Golf
Column: Fleetwood's hair and game groomed for British Open
Tommy Fleetwood was on the verge of breaking the single-round scoring record at the U.S. Open last month until an 8-footer for 62 slid by the hole on the 18th green at Shinnecock Hills.
Golf
Van Rooyen update. Ex-Gopher shoots even par in second round of Open
Keep up with former Gophers golfer Erik van Rooyen during today's second round of the British Open at Carnoustie by following these links. He started on the course shortly before 6 a.m.
Twins
Twins send Miguel Sano to Class AAA Rochester
In 19 games at Class A Fort Myers. Sano hit .328 with two homers and 12 RBI. He also dropped some weight
