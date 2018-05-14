More from Star Tribune
Gophers
U softball headed to Washington after 3rd straight Big Ten title
The Gophers will play Texas in the first game of a four-team NCAA regional after beating Northwestern 9-6 in the Big Ten title game.
Gophers
Gophers softball: A helicopter, dance moves and an eight-hour win
Little did the Gophers softball team know it would take from just after 11 a.m. until after the dinner hour to beat Wisconsin to open the Big Ten softball tournament.
Twins
Twins impressed with Ohtani while Romero finally yields a run
The Twins saw Sunday in their 2-1 loss to the Angels that Shohei Ohtani — the pitcher — is the real deal.
Twins
Twins lose to Angels in ninth, but happy with 'heck of a road trip'
A baserunning blunder in the top of the ninth contributed to the Twins' sixth walk-off loss of the season. But players were looking at the big picture and happy with their overall improved play.
Vikings
Meet the Vikings draft picks: Kicker Daniel Carlson
The Vikings drafted a big leg who is the SEC’s all-time leading scorer coming off a down senior season. Sound familiar? Is Kai Forbath's job in jeopardy?
