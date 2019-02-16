More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Brechting scores 21 to carry Oakland past Milwaukee 89-73
Brad Brechting had 21 points as Oakland got past Milwaukee 89-73 on Saturday night.
Vikings
Souhan: Vikings should avoid blunder of using narrow-defined offense
Viking coach Mike Zimmer needs to guard against imposing a philosophy on his offense instead of finding ways for his best players to thrive.
Wild
Latest defeat is another blow to Wild's psyche
Loss in OT reminds Wild of its dwindling chances.
Golf
Thomas leaves Riviera with 1-shot lead and long day ahead
Justin Thomas got a lot done in eight holes Saturday, leaving with a one-shot lead over Adam Scott and facing a marathon finish in the rain-delayed Genesis Open.
Vikings
Adam Silver's annual NBA address keys on competitive balance
Milwaukee has the best record in the NBA, Denver has its coaching staff at the All-Star Game and Sacramento is in position to end the league's longest current playoff drought.
