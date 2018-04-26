More from Star Tribune
Twins
Postgame: GM Levine believes walk-off loss will "galvanize" the Twins
Fernando Rodney tries to stay positive, too; Kyle Gibson used a changeup at the right moment to get Didi Gregorius.
Vikings
The Latest: Goodell, Cowboys greats to open draft together
The Latest on the NFL draft (all times local):
Twins
Rodney gives up 3-run homer in ninth as Yankees beat Twins 4-3
Kyle Gibson pitched six innings of one-hit baseball, and Eduardo Escobar and Robbie Grossman homered as the Twins went into the bottom of the ninth with a 3-1 lead. But it all went for naught.
MN United
10-man Atletico and Arsenal end 1-1 in Europa semifinal
Antoine Griezmann scored late for 10-man Atletico Madrid to draw at Arsenal 1-1 in the first leg of their Europa League semifinal on Thursday.
Twins
Sanchez walkoff homer gives Yanks 4-3 win, sweep of Twins
Gary Sanchez had a moment he will remember.
