More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Springer goes 6 for 6, ties Astros mark in 16-2 rout of A's
George Springer came up short in three attempts at completing the cycle with a triple. The Astros' leadoff man settled for a spot in the team's record book instead.
Gophers
Scoggins: College basketball needs deeper change than those recommended
An ongoing FBI investigation has exposed college basketball's underbelly, revealing a system spinning out of control. These aren't new problems, and they can't be solved solely on recommendations unveiled by the Commission on College Basketball
Twins
Adams, Turner, Strasburg lead Nationals over Padres, 8-5
Matt Adams homered in consecutive innings, Trea Turner went deep in his first at-bat at Petco Park and Stephen Strasburg beat his hometown team again, leading the Washington Nationals to an 8-5 victory against the San Diego Padres on Monday night.
Wolves
LeBroom: James, Cavs sweep Raptors to make conference finals
Once the sweeping was done, LeBron James peeled off his jersey and headed toward the locker room. He stopped on the way to share a moment with his two sons, who held basketballs while patiently waiting to take some shots.
Wolves
McConnell helps 76ers hold off elimination against Boston
The chants for "TJ! TJ!" grew louder each time T.J. McConnell darted through the lane for an easy basket or buried a three to build an insurmountable lead for the 76ers.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.