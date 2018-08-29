More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Save some of your Purple curiosity for the Maroon and Gold
Psst, attention please. We interrupt your State Fair corn dog consumption and hand-wringing over the Vikings offensive line to deliver a piece of news that…
Gophers
Rodney Smith's standout stats as a Gopher
Rodney Smith by the numbers23Touchdowns in his three seasons:21 rushing, two kickoff returns.3,850All-purpose yards, putting him within striking distance of Darrell Thompson's school…
MN United
Sapong's goal, assist lead Philadelphia to 4th straight win
C.J. Sapong had a goal and an assist, helping the Philadelphia Union beat D.C. United 2-0 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.
Twins
Grossman's 2-RBI single gives Twins 4-3 win over Indians
Robbie Grossman delivered a two-out, two-run single off struggling Cleveland closer Cody Allen in the seventh inning to give the Minnesota Twins a 4-3 over the Indians on Wednesday night.
Gophers
Gophers vs. New Mexico State football preview: Minnesota is a big mismatch for the Aggies
THE OPPONENTNew Mexico State opened its season Saturday with a 29-7 home loss to Wyoming. The Aggies were held to minus-9 rushing yards on 16…
