National
Tribes urge US to ban drilling around sacred New Mexico site
Native American leaders are banding together to pressure U.S. officials to ban oil and gas exploration around a sacred tribal site that features massive stone structures and other remnants of an ancient civilization but are facing the Trump administration's pro-drilling stance.
National
Top US general to meet with Google on China security worries
The top U.S. military officer will meet with Google representatives next week amid growing concerns that American companies doing business in China are helping its military gain ground on the U.S.
National
Gillibrand seeks to improve asylum process for immigrants
Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand is pitching her ideas to improve the asylum process for immigrants while touring a law clinic at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas that helps unaccompanied immigrant children.
Local
Twin Cities senior care facilities brace for loss of Liberian immigrant workers
Impact of DED elimination will have "enormous negative impact" on care facilities, says HR officer.
National
Hogan: Trump challenge now 'doesn't make any sense at all'
While Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan isn't completely ruling out a potential primary challenge to President Donald Trump, he said Thursday that currently "it doesn't make any sense at all."