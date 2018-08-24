More from Star Tribune
Golf
Koepka powers into a share of the lead at Northern Trust
Brooks Koepka showed some muscle and unleashed a monstrous finish Friday to share the lead in The Northern Trust.
Golf
Robert Streb leads Web.com Tour Finals opener
Robert Streb took the second-round lead in the Web.com Tour Finals-opening Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, making an eagle in a 3-under 68 on Friday at Ohio State University's Scarlett Course.
Twins
Twins wearing blue uniforms with nicknames for players' weekend
Rosario's great throw in Thursday's game still talked about a day later.
Vikings
Los Angeles a busy place for NFL on Saturday night
After all of those years eschewing the Los Angeles area, the NFL now has two teams there. On Saturday, both will host preseason games on…
Twins
Bote homers as Cubs beat Reds 3-2 in 10 innings
While David Bote is learning about the major leagues, baseball is learning about the rookie, too.
