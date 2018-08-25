More from Star Tribune
MN United
As EPL resists VAR, Man City wrongly concedes goal in draw
After failing to convince Premier League rivals of the need for VAR, Manchester City has contributed more evidence why the technology is needed. It came at the cost of dropping two points early in its title defense.
Motorsports
The Latest: And they're off for Xfinity race at Road America
The Latest on the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America (all times local):
Lynx
Old friends Taurasi, Bird meet as Storm faces Mercury
Considering their long history together in the WNBA, Phoenix's Diana Taurasi and Seattle's Sue Bird have rarely clashed in the postseason. Eight total games across more than 14 seasons of both being in the league, seems a low number of times for two of the game's great stars to meet in the postseason.
Sports
Decades-old skateboarding trick mixes with virtual reality
Leave it to Tony Hawk to mix a decades-old skateboarding trick with the latest in virtual reality technology.
Vikings
Browns' Josh Gordon cleared by NFL for practices, games
The NFL has cleared Josh Gordon's route to the field.
