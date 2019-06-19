More from Star Tribune
Gophers
No charges filed against Gophers wrestlers; investigation continues
Gophers wrestling star Gable Steveson, 19, and teammate Dylan Martinez, 21, were released from the Hennepin County jail. They had been held on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct since their arrests over the weekend.
MN United
England vs Japan in rematch of 2015 World Cup semifinal
England was overjoyed to make it to the semifinals of the Women's World Cup four years ago, an overachievement the squad believed, so the eliminating loss to Japan wasn't a surprise or a bitter disappointment.
Twins
Morning glory: Kepler's RBI delivers Twins a 17-inning victory over Red Sox
Max Kepler's hard grounder blasted through Boston's five-man infield with the bases loaded, scoring Luis Arraez with the winning run to end the longest game by innings in Target Field history.
Twins
Twins taking cautious approach with Buxton; Cave recalled
Having sat out two games after being hit by a pitch Friday, Byron Buxton put the wrist to the test before Monday's game against Boston and was held out of the lineup.
Outdoors
Trophy Tales: A muskie too big for one person to hold
Memorable fish catches and stories from around Minnesota waters.