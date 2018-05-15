More from Star Tribune
Twins
Padres' Lyles surrenders 1st hit in 8th inning
Jordan Lyles' bid for a perfect game for San Diego has been broken up by Trevor Story's one-out single in the eighth inning for Colorado.
St. Paul
Gold Cup soccer, USMNT coming to Twin Cities and Allianz Field
The Concacaf Gold Cup, which takes place every two years, is the region's top tournament, crowning the best national team from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.
Golf
Doug Ford, former Masters and PGA champion, dies at 95
Doug Ford, the oldest surviving Masters champion and a former PGA player of the year, has died. He was 95.
High Schools
Prep athletes of the week: Righthander Moore has Edison eyeing league lead
Senior righthander Theo Moore was 5 years old the last time Edison defeated perennial city conference power Minneapolis Washburn, a streak of 21 losses that dated to 2005.
Wild
Finland tops US, Canada shuts out Germany at hockey worlds
Finland handed the United States its first defeat at the ice hockey world championship in a 6-2 thumping on Tuesday.
