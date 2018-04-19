More from Star Tribune
Charges: Mentally ill man taken in by Minn. family kills woman, her son; says they were 'weird'
Charges: Mentally ill man taken in by Minn. family kills woman, her son; says they were 'weird'
Prince
No criminal charges as Prince death investigation is closed
Investigators were unable to determine who provided Prince the fentanyl painkillers, disguised as counterfeit prescription tablets, that killed the megastar in 2016. Dr. Michael T. Schulenberg will pay a $30,000 fine as part of a settlement with the DEA.
Music
The Latest: Prince fan says superstar didn't get justice
The Latest on the investigation into Prince's death (all times local):
Music
Minnesota prosecutor won't file charges in Prince's death
Prince thought he was taking a common painkiller and probably did not know a counterfeit pill he ingested contained fentanyl, a Minnesota prosecutor said Thursday as he announced that no charges would be filed in the musician's death.
Local
Charges: Mentally ill man taken in by Minn. family kills woman, her son; says they were 'weird'
It appears that the victims lost their lives because they "were kind enough to let someone into their lives."
Local
Four Minnesota State two-year colleges get new leaders
The Minnesota State system has named new leaders for four of its two-year colleges. This week, the board of trustees approved the appointments of Carrie…
