More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Partly sunny start, then heavy rain moves in; high 85
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Mostly clear, low around 70
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Video shows Minneapolis parking lot of cars with tires slashed
Los Angeles documentary producer Andrew Kimmel said his rental car tires — and the tires of other cars in the Minneapolis Kmart's parking lot — were slashed while he covered the George Floyd protests. On Monday, two Minnesota law enforcement agencies said officers deflated tires there and elsewhere in Minneapolis.
Local
Aerial video of Minneapolis shows aftermath of unrest following George Floyd death
Drone video shows the damage from rioting and looting in Minneapolis, as well as images of the memorials for George Floyd.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Hot and muggy, high 95; rain Tues. and Wed.
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast