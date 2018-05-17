More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
Falling concrete chunk closes RiverCentre parking ramp
The closure comes as city officials are pushing for state money to rebuild the ramp.
Minneapolis
Thousands expected to pedal to the office for Twin Cities Bike to Work Day
The Friday event includes pit stops and downtown celebrations for cyclists.
St. Paul
Rice Park construction kicks off in downtown St. Paul
St. Paul leaders break ground on $2.42 million downtown makeover project that is expected to have the park closed until October.
Minneapolis
Federal judges, elected officials remember Diana Murphy
Murphy, who died Wednesday, was the first woman on Minnesota federal bench, region's federal appeals court.
Local
James Engebretson, renowned Twin Cities horn player, composer and educator, dies at 83
When the Minnesota Orchestra needed a French horn player to perform at Carnegie Hall, they called James Engebretson. Engebretson was the band director at…
