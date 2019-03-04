More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins tap All-Star Berrios to start on opening day
Jose Berrios will be Minnesota's opening day starter, the first such assignment for the 24-year-old right-hander.
Twins
Dodgers ace Kershaw could miss opening day start
Clayton Kershaw might not be on the mound when the two-time NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers start the season.The lefty ace is working his way…
Twins
Giants CEO Baer takes leave after altercation with wife
San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer was granted a leave of absence from the team on Monday following the release last week of a video showing him in a physical altercation with his wife.
Local
Forest Service relaunches BWCA reservation system after problems
The online reservation system used by the Forest Service failed this season when it first went live on Jan. 30. The crash prompted an outpouring of complaints from resorts, outfitters, wilderness guides and other business people who rely on BWCA traffic for business.
Vikings
Listen: Previewing Vikings' free agency, recapping the NFL scouting combine
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer talk the Vikings' upcoming roster decisions, including negotiations with Anthony Barr and Sheldon Richardson. We also review a week in Indianapolis, where much was gleaned about the state of the Vikings during the NFL scouting combine.