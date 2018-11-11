More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Whalen gets first win, and C. Vivian Stringer picks up 999th
Lindsay Whalen got her first win as a coach and C. Vivian Stringer moved within one victory of 1,000 as women's college basketball tipped off its season.
Gophers
STAT WATCH: Pitt's rushing performance its best since 1975
Pittsburgh's success running the ball against Virginia Tech was reminiscent of the days when Tony Dorsett was piling up yards for the Panthers.The Panthers amassed…
Gophers
AP Top 25 Heat Check: After top-tier, parity reigns in poll
As No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson pummel almost everything sight, parity has swept through most of college football.This week's AP Top 25 included…
Wolves
Ref Leroy Richardson's road to the NBA started in the Navy
Leroy Richardson got caught up in a bit of basketball politics when he was in the U.S. Navy. He had just transferred off the USS…
Vikings
Ugly performances by Jets, Bucs and Raiders on Sunday
To say the Jets , Raiders and Bucs have quit would be hyperbole.To say their fans are ready to quit watching them would be more…
