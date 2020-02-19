More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Evee scores 25 to lead VMI past W. Carolina 74-71
Travis Evee had 25 points as VMI narrowly beat Western Carolina 74-71 on Wednesday night.
Gophers
Simpson, Wagner spark Michigan to 60-52 victory over Rutgers
Juwan Howard refers to Zavier Simpson as the Tom Brady of Michigan basketball, with the point guard leading and directing the Wolverines.
Gophers
White leads Louisiana-Monroe over Arkansas St. 66-52
Tyree White registered 18 points as Louisiana-Monroe defeated Arkansas State 66-52 on Wednesday night.
Gophers
Key, Clark lead Virginia past Boston College, 78-65
Braxton Key and Kihei Clark scored 17 points each and Virginia gradually pulled away for its third consecutive victory, 78-65 against Boston College on Wednesday night.
Gophers
Johnson leads UCF to 89-87 double-overtime win over Cincy
Freshman Tony Johnson Jr. scored four of his career-high 21 points in the second overtime and Central Florida upset first-place Cincinnati 89-87 in an American Athletic Conference game on Wednesday night.