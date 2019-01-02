More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Column: Expand playoff to get the guess work out of the game
The satisfying simplicity of sports is in the definitive result. A game is played. There is a winner and a loser and the winner gets…
Wolves
Paul George gets 37 amid boos in OKC's 107-100 win at Lakers
Paul George got booed last season in Indianapolis because he left. He got booed by Lakers fans on Wednesday night because he never arrived.
Sports
Serena Williams wins 3rd singles match at Hopman Cup
Serena Williams stepped up her Australian Open preparations with a straight-sets victory over Britain's Katie Boulter on Thursday to complete an unbeaten Hopman Cup campaign in singles.
Wild
Pavelski, Burns get 4 points each as Sharks beat Avs 5-4
It was an All-Star night for Joe Pavelski and Brent Burns.
Wild
McDavid scores twice as Oilers top Coyotes 3-1 to stop skid
Wins have been hard to come by for the Edmonton Oilers lately, but Connor McDavid keeps piling up points.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.