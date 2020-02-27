More from Star Tribune
Motorsports
Asian baseball, soccer, rugby affected by new China virus
Baseball and basketball played in empty stadiums. Soccer leagues delayed. Clubs left out of Asian competitions or matches relocated.And the rapidly spreading virus that has…
Gophers
Gophers' NCAA hopes, upset victory crushed in final seconds vs. Maryland
Up by as many as 17 points, the Gophers on Wednesday led the whole game before the Terrapins completed their rally with 1.9 seconds left - a dagger three-pointer.
Gophers
Hardy, Hamilton propel UNLV past Boise State 76-66
Amauri Hardy and Bryce Hamilton combined to score 46 points and UNLV breezed to a 76-66 victory over Boise State on Wednesday night.
Wolves
Wolves toast to victory in Miami after Butler's blunders down the stretch
The Heat, destined for the playoffs, couldn't dispatch the Wolves in part because Jimmy Butler had three straight turnovers in the final minutes. It prompted a postgame celebration in the visitor's locker room..
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.