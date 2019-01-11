More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Jayme Closs case timeline
Oct. 15, 2018: Barron County Sheriff’s Office receives a frantic 911 call at 1 a.m. from a home just outside Barron, Wis. When they arrive,…
Local
Who is Jake Thomas Patterson, murder and kidnapping suspect in Jayme Closs case?
The 21-year-old is expected to be charged Monday with two counts of first-degree homicide and one count of kidnapping.
Local
Back with family after escaping, Jayme Closs 'is the hero'
Wisconsin authorities said Jayme Closs was abducted by 21-year-old Jake T. Patterson, who is being charged with murder and kidnapping. She was reunited with her family. "It's amazing, the will of that 13-year-old girl to survive and escape," Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.
North Metro
Death of man, 99, following Crystal robbery is ruled a homicide
No one has been arrested in connection with the death of John Gosche, who died Dec. 6.
South Metro
1 killed when pickup hits stopped car on Hwy. 62 in Inver Grove Heights
Drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash, the State Patrol said.