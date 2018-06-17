More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Kirk Cousins, confident and in control, is already taking the lead
New Vikings QB relishes chance to lead, collaborate.
Vikings
Hartman: Sparano's influence, teachings made lasting impression on Vikings rookie
Colby Gossett got to learn from and appreciate the late Vikings assistant's knowledge during OTAs.
Twins
Machado hits first Dodgers homer in 8-2 rout of Braves
Manny Machado hit his first home run for Los Angeles, Rich Hill pitched seven dominant innings and the Dodgers routed the Atlanta Braves 8-2 on Thursday night.
Vikings
Fear of injury isn't enough to pull Vikings' rookie LB Taylor away
Young players are retiring from football more regularly, but that's the last thing on Brett Taylor's mind. "I love the game, and I'll do whatever I can to play," he said.
Twins
Gibson sparkles in 8 innings, Twins top Boston 2-1 at Fenway Park
Twins pitcher Kyle Gibson went eight innings and threw a career-high 120 pitches, limiting the hard-hitting Red Sox to just four hits.
