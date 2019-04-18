More from Star Tribune
Golf
Nelly Korda shoots a 63, leads by 1 at Lotte Championship
Nelly Korda took advantage when Hawaii's tough trade winds took a break.
Twins
Montas pitches A's past Houston to end Astros streak
Frankie Montas spent too much time pitching from behind in his first start against Houston nearly two weeks ago. Given another chance, Oakland's rookie right-hander flipped the script and maintained the upper hand to end the longest winning streak in the majors this season.
Wild
Rantanen scores OT winner, Avs beat Flames 3-2 in Game 4
Mikko Rantanen scored on a slap shot 10:23 into overtime after tying the game with a goal late in regulation and the Colorado Avalanche rallied for a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night to take a 3-1 lead in the teams' best-of-seven series.
Twins
Reusse: Duffey hopes three-for-one curveball keeps him on Twins staff
Never has so much emphasis been put on spinning the baseball as in this game now driven by high-tech analysis. And Tyler Duffey sees his curveball as three pitches.
Twins
Hartman: Shelton's return to Twins is big help to Baldelli
Bench coach Derek Shelton's long friendship with new Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was a key factor in agreeing to come back.