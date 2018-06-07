More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Update: Sano expected to rejoin Twins' minor-league team in a few days
The Twins understand Miguel Sano's situation, and also considered that it is All-Star week and he has not had a break yet.
Sports
Van Avermaet extends Tour lead as Sky bides its time
Facing the climbing prowess of Chris Froome's Team Sky, Greg Van Avermaet expected to lose his lead of the Tour de France on the first day in the mountains.
Golf
Column: American core of golf stars have grown up together
Justin Thomas lost a skin by making bogey. He won a bet by making par.
Twins
MLB union chief says discussion needed on legalized gambling
The head of the baseball players' union says conversations will take place with the commissioner's office over whether prohibitions against legalized gambling among his members' relatives may be needed.
MN United
World Cup winner Mbappe donating bonus of about $350,000
Teenage World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe is giving his bonus to an association that puts sports in the lives of hospitalized children.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.