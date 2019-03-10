More from Star Tribune
Twins
King Felix upset by opening day decision, but not surprised
Felix Hernandez doesn't think he could have changed the mind of Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais about opening day, even by pitching well this spring.
Gophers
No. 21 Wisconsin survives Ohio State rally for 73-67 OT win
Khalil Iverson had a career-high 22 points and 14 rebounds as No. 21 Wisconsin survived Ohio State's second-half rally and won 73-67 in overtime on Sunday.
Sports
Serena retires vs Muguruza in 3rd round at Indian Wells
Serena Williams retired from her third-round match at the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday.
Gophers
Wolves
Raptors tie team record with 21 3s, top Heat 125-104
Kyle Lowry was all alone for what seemed like forever. He was in the corner in front of the Miami bench early in the fourth quarter, no Heat defenders within 10 feet of him, and made as open a 3-pointer as one can find in an NBA game.