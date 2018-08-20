More from Star Tribune
Twins
20-year-old Wilson pitches Braves past Pirates 1-0 in debut
Bryse Wilson worked five solid innings, becoming the third 20-year-old pitcher to start in his big league debut for Atlanta this season in the Braves' 1-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.
Vikings
Job settled: Vikings choose rookie Carlson, give Forbath the boot
The fifth-round pick won the battle in training camp after Forbath's uneven performance.
South Metro
Despite initial worries, Eagan got a kick out of training camp
Despite initial fears, city embraces new role as home team host
Golf
Snedeker wins Wyndham Championship by 3 strokes
Brandt Snedeker began the Wyndham Championship with history — and ended it with a victory.
Golf
Minnesota Scene: Dale Jones leads Minnesota Senior PGA pro championship
Dale Jones of Mendakota C.C. posted an opening round 3-under 69 for the lead Monday in the Minnesota Senior PGA Professional Championship at Minnewaska Golf Club in Glenwood.
