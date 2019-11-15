More from Star Tribune
St. Paul Macalester president calls for stripping founder's name from building over 'extreme' racist views
More From Local
Minneapolis
U.S. Bank Stadium, Vikings weigh cost of saving birds: 'What's the acceptable collision rate?'
Estimates for treating the stadium glass range from $40,000 to $570,000 for materials alone.
Local
Dr. Kurt Amplatz, pioneering Minnesota inventor of treatment tools, dies at 95
Doctors say the "occlusion" devices exemplify the pioneering role Amplatz played in developing a new approach to treating heart ailments.
Local
Give to the Max Day sets a record for donations to Minnesota nonprofits
As Thursday drew to a close near midnight, donations rolled in online and helped Give to the Max Day set a record, hauling in…
West Metro
Great Big Challah Bake links 500 cooks, one faith in Twin Cities metro
They were all part of the Great Big Challah Bake in Hopkins, which offers a night of global solidarity for Jews.
Minneapolis
3 wounded in drive-by shooting in north Minneapolis
No one had been arrested as of late afternoon.